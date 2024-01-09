Delta Gov Poll: Supreme Court Reserves Judgment On Omo-Agege, Gbaji, Pela’s Appeal

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, delayed its decision on three distinct appeals seeking to overturn the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

These appeals were initiated by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr. Kenneth Gbaji, and the Labour Party (LP), Ken Pela, following the governorship poll conducted on March 18.

The judgement was deferred by a five-member apex court panel, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, following the adoption of the final briefs of argument by all involved parties.

The appellants collectively requested the Supreme Court to annul the November 24 judgement of the Court of Appeal in Lagos State, which had dismissed their case due to a lack of merit, subsequently affirming Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the legitimate winner.

Additionally, they challenged an earlier verdict by the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Asaba, which had ratified Oborevwori’s election on September 29.

Omo-Agege, the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, argued that the election did not comply with the Electoral Act’s provisions, citing irregularities in the recording and serial numbering results at some polling units.

Furthermore, Gbaji of the SDP petitioned the court to declare Governor Oborevwori ineligible for the election, while LP’s Pela called for the annulment of the entire election and the organization of a new one.

The apex court panel stated that it would notify all parties of the judgment date.

This case has captured public interest since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Oborevwori of the PDP the winner with 360,234 votes, against Omo-Agege of the APC, who garnered 240,229 votes.