Betta Edu: Investigate Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo For N438.1 Million Consultancy Contract– NANS Urges Tinubu

The National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS) has urged President Bola Tinubu to investigate the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The Association insisted that the Minister must be probed over his alleged involvement in the N438.1 million consultancy contract with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

NANS made the request via a statement signed by its president, Pedro Obi, on Tuesday.

Recall that the minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, was suspended for allegedly paying the sum of N585 million in Federal Government funds into a personal account.

However, there are allegations that a company said to be owned by Tunji-Ojo, New Planet Project Limited, at a time took N438.1 million as consultancy services from Edu’s ministry

Tunji-Ojo has admitted his connection to the company but explained that he resigned in 2019 when he contested for the House of Representatives.

He said that he is simply a shareholder and not involved in the day-to-day running of the business.

Despite, Tunji-Ojo’s denial, NANs is insisting that the minister should be investigated.

The statement reads in part, “We have been following with keen interest the revelation coming from the financial misdoings at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. We must state that we feel so embarrassed that the Ministry could be enmeshed in such a scandal.

“However, the latest revelation which is all over the media that a company owned by the Minister of Interior got N438m from the Humanitarian Ministry under the suspended Minister leaves so much to ask.

“And, we call on the President to order an extensive investigation into how every penny was spent under the supervision of the suspended Minister, Betta-Edu. And, it must not stop at that, the President must ensure that everyone found wanting is prosecuted in accordance with the law of the land.”