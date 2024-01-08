Ten Die In Kwara Tragic Road Accident

No fewer than ten people reportedly died in a recent tragic road accident that took place in Iyemoja Village, along Olooru-Okoolowo express road, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Reports made available to newsmen on Monday by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) command in the state revealed that the accident happened at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Monday, involving a Volvo truck and a Toyota Hiace bus.

According to the State Sector Commander of the Corps, Stephen Dawulung, out of the 20 individuals involved in the accident, there were 15 male adults, four female adults, and one male child.

Regrettably, 10 individuals, comprising five male adults, four female adults, and one male child, lost their lives, while the remaining 10 male adults sustained various injuries, Naija Naija News reports.

“Preliminary investigation conducted by the operatives of FRSC revealed that the crash occurred due to wrongful overtaking by the driver of the Volvo truck, leading to a head-on collision with the bus.

“The bus was coming from Lagos en route Sokoto and was conveying 17 passengers and goods, while the truck was said to be coming from the north en route Lagos and had three passengers.

“The crash occurred along Olooru-Okoolowo Road around a village known as Iyemoja,” Dawulung said in a statement obtained by journalists shortly after the incident.

Upon receiving the crash report, the Sector Commander reportedly ordered the mobilization of rescue operatives from both the Olooru Unit and the Help and Rescue Camp to the crash site.

The injured victims were immediately transported to the State Hospital in Ilorin, while the deceased bodies were respectfully taken to the mortuary at the Teaching Hospital in Ilorin.

The Corps extends its heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased and expresses its sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured victims.

In his address, Dawulung strongly advised drivers to refrain from engaging in wrongful overtaking and excessive speeding, as these actions are the primary causes of fatal accidents.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that the Corps will continue to fulfil its duty in ensuring the safety of all road users, urging drivers to always remember that driving responsibly is crucial for preserving their own lives.