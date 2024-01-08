Leadership Positions Must Always Be For The People’s Benefit – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asked Nigerian leaders to use their positions for the ultimate benefit of the people who gave them access to power.

Obi stated this in a series of tweets after he attended the Thanksgiving Service and Empowerment Day organised by the Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial Zone, Anambra State, Senator Dr Tony Nwoye.

The former governor of Anambra State said he was impressed with the huge empowerment program for the constituents, especially the less privileged ones, saying that it is a true representation, which impacts people positively.

He urged Nwoye to continue to invest in critical projects such as education, health, and poverty eradication that will leave more lasting benefits for the people and society.

He wrote: “Today, I joined the Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial Zone, Anambra State, Senator Dr Tony Nwoye, in his Thanksgiving Service and Empowerment Day for the constituents in Onitsha.

“I am happy that he realized that only God can raise a true king, and no one must abuse God’s grace upon their lives. His decision to celebrate his victory at the polls with his people and in his constituency is very admirable. We the leaders, must always understand that our leadership positions must always be for the ultimate benefit of the people who gave us access to power.

“I was equally impressed with his huge empowerment program for the constituents, especially the less privileged ones. That, for me, is a true representation, which impacts positively on the people. I urge him to continue to invest in the very critical projects that will leave more lasting benefits for the people and society.

“Investments in education, health, and poverty eradication remain the best forms of investment and must be prioritized by all. I pray God Almighty always give him the wisdom to do what is right, the strength to serve the people, the boldness to speak truth to power, and the courage to resist the seductions of corruption and rascality that now pervade our society. Together, by doing the right things, we will build the New Nigeria of our dreams. It is possible.”