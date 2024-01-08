Army Redeploys 206 Generals, 64 Colonels, Others, Issues Stern Warning To Commanders

The Nigerian Army has approved the posting and redeployment of 206 generals, 64 colonels, 302 lieutenant colonels, 139 majors, and 122 captains, among others.

This was made known in a circular signed by Maj—Gen. E.F. Oyinlola, dated January 4, 2024, which was sighted by The PUNCH on Sunday.

The circular stated that the appointments and redeployment of the officers would take effect from Monday (today).

Oyinlola also authorized the amendment and deletion of a total of 120 officers.

According to the circular, the affected officers comprise six colonels, 26 lieutenant colonels, 33 majors, 26 captains, and 29 lieutenants.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has threatened to sanction officers who refused to resume at their new offices.

Oyinlola advised commanders to ensure the release of the affected officers, noting that they would bear responsibility for their officers’ failure to resume.

“It is the responsibility of all formation/unit commanders, whose officers are affected by this posting, to implement accordingly. Officers must take over on the effective dates indicated. Formation/unit commanders are to take immediate administrative action on any officer who refuses to report on the effective date of posting and inform the AHQ Dept of MS.

“Commanders who fail to release posted officers at the time stipulated will be appropriately sanctioned. Commanders will also be held responsible for lapses in the implementation of the directives contained herein, “ the circular added.