Presidency Speaks On Tinubu Distributing Cash To NASS Members During Yuletide

The Presidency has denied the allegations that President Bola Tinubu gave cash to the National Assembly members (NASS) as palliatives to the people in their constituencies and senatorial districts during the festive period.

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, made this known in a post via his official X handle on Sunday.

Olusegun disclosed that the President only distributed rice and other food items as palliatives and sort of Constituency Projects worth N100million per Federal Constituency and N200million per Senatorial Constituency.

He explained that the food items were sourced through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and delivered to the NASS members who are considered to be closest to ordinary Nigerians in all parts of the country.

He also dismissed the insinuations from some Nigerians that some NASS members are hoarding the palliatives, saying that they can only distribute when they have received it, and that there are logistic reasons behind the distribution process.

He urged Nigerians to disregard any misinformation or propaganda that may suggest otherwise.

He wrote, “Clarification on the distributed NASS palliatives by the Presidency during the festive period: