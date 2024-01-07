List Of Dignitaries Expected To Attend Buhari’s Former Aide, Femi Adesina’s Book Launch

Former special adviser to the immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, will be launching his book titled ‘Working with Buhari’ on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Naija News understands that notable dignitaries, including major political stakeholders in the country, have been invited to attend the event that will be held in Abuja.

Former President, Buhari and the incumbent President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are special guests of honour expected to grace the book launch.

This event, which would take place at the Transcorp Hilton, would mark the first public appearance together for former President Buhari and President Tinubu following the transfer on May 29, 2023.

The former head of state and occasion chairman, Yakubu Gowon, is also anticipated, as are other dignitaries, and a retired army general, I.B.M. Haruna, will serve as co-chairman.

A businessman, Mohammed Indimi, would serve as the main launcher, and the head of the Saudi royal delegation, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Faisal Al Saud, has also confirmed his attendance.

The chairman of the planning committee for the book launch, Garba Deen Muhammad, called the occasion a “historic moment” in a statement from Abuja.

“The book will provide insight unlikely to be found anywhere else; because Femi (Adesina) will be telling his story from a morally strong position.

“Those who know Femi (Adesina) are very familiar with his unwavering loyalty to his principal, former president Muhammadu Buhari. The book will reveal Femi’s motivation; why Buhari was, is, and will likely remain his hero. It is, in one sentence, a study in loyalty,” the Chairman Planning Committee, Malam Garba Deen Muhammad, noted in a statement released on Sunday.

Naija News understands that the book, which is published by Safari Books, details Adesina’s eight years of service as Buhari’s special adviser on media and publicity. This position gave him first-hand access to the administration of Buhari.