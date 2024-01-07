Edo: Ighodalo May Emerge PDP Consensus Candidate

In a significant political development in Edo State, a prominent governorship aspirant from the Central Senatorial District, Asue Ighodalo, is poised to become the consensus candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This comes as key aspirants from the district have withdrawn their bids in his favor, streamlining the selection process for the PDP’s Screening Committee led by Chief Tom Ikimi.

Notable figures such as Hon. Marcus Onobun, a former Speaker and current member of the House of Representatives for the Esan West, Esan Central, and Igueben Federal Constituency, have thrown their support behind him.

Joining Onobun are Senator Clifford Ordia, ex-Speaker Friday Itulah, and Kenneth Ahbulimen. Their collective endorsement of Ighodalo highlights a strong sense of patriotism and dedication to the interests of the Esan and Edo people.

In a heartfelt letter to the Screening Committee, Onobun officially endorsed Ighodalo, regretfully noting his absence from the screening of Esan aspirants due to his grandfather’s funeral.

He emphasized that his decision to support Ighodalo was made after careful consultation and in a spirit of sportsmanship and respect for the leaders of Esan land.

Describing Ighodalo as a credible, competent, and qualified aspirant, Onobun committed to working diligently for the success of an Esan candidate in the upcoming gubernatorial elections.

This consensus around Ighodalo’s candidacy not only simplifies the Screening Committee’s task but also demonstrates a unified front within the PDP in Edo Central.

As the political scene in Edo State heats up in anticipation of the governorship election, the emergence of Dr. Asue Ighodalo as a consensus candidate marks a pivotal moment for the PDP. It reflects a strategic move to consolidate support and resources, potentially strengthening the party’s position in the electoral contest.

The coming days will reveal how this development will shape the dynamics of the gubernatorial race in Edo State.

He said, “I have done consultation across the state, and in the spirit of sportsmanship and respect for our leaders, I wish to suspend my aspiration for Edo governorship 2024 and support my brother, Barr. Asue Ighodalo.

“It is my desire to see an Esan man become Edo governor in 2024. And I pledge my commitment to take a front seat in this struggle. God bless my leader and the Edo Central Special Committee.”