Supreme Court Judgments Awaited Amid Tensions In Nigerian States

There’s widespread anticipation and concern among party stakeholders and supporters as the Supreme Court prepares to deliver judgments this January on various appeals challenging previous rulings on governorship elections.

Following the governorship elections on March 18, 2023, several aggrieved candidates and parties filed lawsuits disputing the outcomes declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

These cases escalated through state tribunals and appeal courts to the Supreme Court.

States including Kano, Lagos, Ogun, Nasarawa, Benue, and Bauchi are particularly focused on the upcoming final judgments.

In Kano, the dispute over the governorship election has led to protests and counter-rallies by supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and the All Progressives Congress. The Kano State Police Commissioner, Gumel, banned all protests due to rising tensions.

Benue

Benue residents await the verdict on an appeal by the PDP’s governorship candidate, Titus Uba, challenging the election of Hyacinth Alia of the APC. There’s widespread anxiety among locals, especially civil servants and retirees.

Ogun

The PDP in Ogun State remains hopeful of overturning Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory, while the APC counters these claims.

Lagos

In Lagos, the PDP’s governorship candidate, Dr Olajide Adediran, is confident of success at the Supreme Court, focusing on the eligibility of the declared winner, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC.

Nasarawa

Nasarawa State’s political atmosphere is charged as the APC and PDP await the Supreme Court’s decision following the Appeal Court’s reversal of the tribunal’s judgment favouring the PDP.

Bauchi

In Bauchi, the APC, led by acting Chairman Muhammad Hassan-Tilde, remains hopeful about overturning the judgments favouring Governor Bala Mohammed of the PDP.

All eyes are on the Supreme Court as it prepares to deliver potentially game-changing rulings in these high-stakes political disputes.