Rivers: Prophet Ikuru Sends Warning To Wike, Fubara

The founder of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, has shared insights he claims to have received from God concerning the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, Prophet Ikuru conveyed that God advised Wike to prioritize his health in 2024. This guidance comes amid ongoing turbulence in Rivers State.

The Port Harcourt-based clergyman also addressed Governor Fubara, urging him to stay focused on governance.

Prophet Ikuru advised Fubara to avoid being like a “Chameleon” and to concentrate on delivering democratic benefits to the people.

According to him: “Wike, go and take care of your health. Year 2024 that we are, take care of your health.

“And then, Fubara in Rivers State, I saw a light falling down (sic), and the Lord said to me that I should tell you that you should be honest, that you shouldn’t act like a chameleon, that you should work and discharge your duty to your people.

“You attained the position so that Ijaws and every other tribe benefit from this government.

“Every government has a challenge, and the Lord is telling me to tell you that you should focus.”

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads since late 2023 over control of the state’s political space.