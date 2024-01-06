Plateau Killings: ‘Nigeria May Become Another Somalia’ – Gov Mutfwang Warns

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has said unless immediate action is taken to quell the enduring violence claiming lives in the state, Nigeria could spiral into a situation reminiscent of war-torn Somalia.

Expressing deep concern over the prolonged cycle of violence, the governor urged critical leaders to join forces in addressing the root causes and proposing effective solutions.

Governor Mutfwang delivered this cautionary message during a discussion with the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Dogara led a delegation comprising current and former House members on a condolence visit to the governor on Saturday in Jos following the tragic massacre of over 200 people in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

He said, “It is unfortunate that this cycle has continued for years. We are praying that, as a nation, we will get it right so that we toe the path of justice and don’t allow people to slip into self-help because once we allow the people to go into self-help, we will become another Somalia.

“I think I can, with all boldness, say that I see a desire for a shift with the current president. I see a desire to change the narratives, rewrite the story and get things right. I have interacted with him a couple of times, and I think he carries a burden to end this violence.

“What we need is a mass of critical leaders to rally round him to be able to expand his scope so that he understands the root and immediate causes of these problems and to proffer solutions.”

Mutfwang said further: “There is an economy that has been built around this insecurity. We need to know who the financiers are and who paid for the hundreds of AK-47 rifles. Where did they get them from?”

The governor reaffirmed his dedication to partnering with the Federal Government to bring an end to the decades-long attacks in Plateau.

He thanked the former Speaker for consistently standing with Plateau State and encouraged him not to remain silent but to continue advocating for the people’s interests.