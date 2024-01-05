Video: ‘Emefiele Is The Worst CBN Governor Ever, I Do Not Pity Him’ – Jake Epelle

Inclusive and Political Development Expert and the CEO/Founder of TAF Africa, Jake Epelle, has said that the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, deserves the treatment he is getting now.

Naija News recalls that Emefiele recently got out of Kuje prison after meeting the N300 million bail condition and conditions outlined by the court.

Emefiele was faced with six counts of fraud and corruption during his leadership of the apex bank under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, while speaking during a Channels Television programme – Sunrise Daily, on Friday, Epelle, who commented on the trials of the former apex bank governor, said he does not pity Emefiele, maintaining that the ex-CBN chief should face the consequences of his actions.

According to him, Emefiele is the “worst” Governor the CBN has had.

“I think Emefiele deserves exactly what he is getting to be honest with you, because he messed up a lot of financial processes and principles as CBN governor,” Epelle said during the interview today.

He added: “I think, for me, he was the worst CBN governor and he should be made to refund everything he has stolen if proven in court because that is always the case: they said, ‘Go to court’. It is appalling. I think the current CBN governor should take note of that.”

Watch the full clip of the interview with Epelle below: