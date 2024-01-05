Two Policemen Shot, Seven Family Members Kidnapped As Bandits Attack FCT Area

At least two officers of the Nigeria Police Force were reportedly shot when some gunmen suspected of being bandits attacked the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recently.

It was gathered that a young man simply identified as Alhaji, who led the police in thwarting the abduction of seven family members, was tragically killed by the bandits.

Naija News understands that bandits have been on a rampage in villages within the Bwari Area Council, kidnapping and killing innocent citizens.

According to Daily Trust, a resident of Bwari, Isaiah Samuel, provided details of the recent incident via a phone conversation on Friday, explaining that the attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when the bandits infiltrated Zuma 1 in the Bwari central ward of the council.

Samuel revealed that the bandits strategically positioned themselves after identifying the house of their intended victims.

Upon hearing suspicious noises, the victims immediately contacted a relative known as Alhaji (now deceased).

“It was when the man suspected a strange sound in front of his house that he immediately called his brother, popularly called Alhaji to alert the police,” Samuel reportedly told journalists.

Alhaji reportedly led a police team towards the residence, but unfortunately, one of the concealed bandits fatally shot him. Samuel mentioned that the police swiftly retaliated, engaging in a firefight with the criminals, resulting in two officers being injured by gunshots.

“The bandits eventually succeeded in whisking away the man and his family members, because the distance from the victims’ house to where the police engaged the bandits is far,” he added.

Samuel further recollected the incident where, during the early hours of Tuesday, a group of bandits forcefully entered Barangoni, which is located in the Bwari central ward. They proceeded to abduct three individuals and also caused harm to a vigilant member.

In light of this distressing event, Samuel earnestly appealed to the council authorities to extend their support to the affected residents. He urged them to collaborate with security agencies in order to effectively address the recurring issue of kidnapping in the vicinity.

“The truth is that Bwari area council is under siege because for the past two weeks now, bandits have been moving from one community to another, killing and abducting people,” he said.

However, the FCT Police Command is yet to make any official comment about the incident as at the time of filing this report, Naija News understands.