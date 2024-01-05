‘Take It Back To Your House’ – Bella Shmurda Rejects Portrait Of Him And Mohbad From Artist

Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, better known as Bella Shmurda, has rejected a picture frame of him and his late friend, Mohbad.

Naija News reports that in a video making the rounds online, the singer was presented with the frame during a music show, with music enthusiasts shouting in excitement.

Surprisingly, the ‘Cash App’ crooner announced he would not take the gift home.

According to Bella, the fan who brought the frame would also be the person to take it home because he cannot put such a picture in his house.

The singer also prayed for his late friend and promised to reward the artist.

Speaking in Yoruba, Bella said, “You that brought this picture will be the same person to take it back to your house because I can’t put this in my house, but I will give you money.”

Meanwhile, Bella Shmurda, has promised to take responsibility for the child of his late colleague and friend, Mohbad.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst calls for the child’s DNA test by Mohbad’s father and some critics to ascertain his paternity.

In a message via his Instagram story to his late friend, Bella Shmurda said he is still struggling to recover from the shock of losing Mohbad, even when he had been told to stop mourning.

The ‘Cash App’ crooner said he has become addicted to alcohol since Mohbad’s death, expressing regret that his son, Abiola Imole, would grow up not knowing his namesake.

Story continues below advertisement

He, however, promised to maintain Mohbad’s legacy and take care of his son, Liam.