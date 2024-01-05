Nigerian Troops Achieve Significant Successes In First Week Of Year

The Defence Headquarters announced on Friday that Nigerian troops have killed 43 and arrested 115 suspected criminals and terrorists in the first week of the new year.

The DHQ reaffirmed its commitment to defeating terrorists and bandits in the country, highlighting the effectiveness of the military operations.

Throughout 2023, the military’s efforts resulted in the elimination of 6,886 terrorists and the arrest of 6,970 suspects involved in terrorism and criminal activities.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, in his statement, noted the recovery of 87 assorted weapons and 666 rounds of ammunition.

Additionally, the troops successfully apprehended 17 oil thieves and seized stolen crude oil valued at N159 million.

The statement read, “During the week in focus, troops conducted ambushes, raids, fighting patrols and other forms of offensives against terrorists. These offensive actions resulted in 43 neutralised terrorists and 115 arrests. Troops recovered 87 assorted weapons and 666 assorted ammunition.

“Furthermore, troops arrested 17 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 39 kidnapped hostages. In the South South, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of N159,652,620.00 only.

“The breakdown of weapons and other items recovered are as follows: 11 AK47 rifles, one FN rifle, two pump action guns, eight locally fabricated guns, 11 dane guns, two locally fabricated pistols, one Macarroll pistol, one berretta pistol, one fabricated SMG, one locally made mortar with one empty bomb, 4 IEDs, 17 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 592 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 rounds of 7.5mm ammo, one round of 9mm ammo and 36 live cartridges.

“Others are 18 empty cases of 7.62mm special, two bandoliers, 13 magazines, six vehicles, 21 mobile phones, nine motorcycles, 15 bicycles, two tricycles, 5loafingg HH radios and the sum of N1,601,370.00 amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area destroyed 20 dugout pits, 29 boats, 31 storage tanks, one tricycle and three vehicles. Other items recovered include 24 cooking ovens, three pumping machines, and 25 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 315,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,200 litres of illegally refined AGO and 3,158 litres of DPK.

“We assure that we will defeat the terrorists on the battlefield and in their hiding places in order that our country can flourish again. We have no choice but win this war for the betterment of our nation.

“We call on the public to continue to act responsibly and be forthcoming for the progress of our nation. Citizens are urged to see themselves as the outstretched arm of the military in this war and to create conditions that would hasten victory.”