IBEDC Releases List Of Areas Experiencing Blackout As Power Generation Drops In Egbin Station

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has released a list of communities experiencing power outages.

The electricity company revealed that residents living in Mowe, Ibafo, Ayetoro, and six other communities would not have power.

The IBEDC explained that the blackout is due to a power supply drop from Egbin power generating station.

The power distribution company announced the development via its X handle and also disclosed that their technical crew is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure power supply is restored to the affected communities.

IBEDC wrote, “Due to a drop in generation from Egbin generation station, customers in the following communities; Sango, Ota, Ilaro, Ayetoro, Imeko, Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro, Abeokuta metropolis and environs are experiencing power outages.

“Our technical team is working with the relevant stakeholders to ensure power supply is restored.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

The company further stated that residents who wish to get more information about the current situation should call their number or visit the closest office.

On December 19, 2023, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said the Egbin power generating station would be shut down to allow the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) to repair a pipeline supplying gas to the facility.

According to TCN, the shutdown will reduce 676 megawatts (MW) of bulk power generated into the nation’s grid for three days.