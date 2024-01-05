Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 5th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 4th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1245 and sell at N1250 on Thursday 4th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1245 Selling Rate N1250

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 913 Selling Rate 914

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian currency, Naira, experienced a significant drop, reaching N1035.12 against the US dollar at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window on Wednesday.

This decline represents a 4.72 percent decrease from the N988.46/$ rate recorded on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2024.

The FMDQ Securities Exchange reported fluctuations in the official FX trading, ranging from a low of N700 to a high of N1,224 per dollar.

The market opened at N932.67 and closed at N1035.12, with a total daily FX market turnover of $85.68 million at the NAFEM window.

In the parallel market, the Naira fell by N15 or 1.23 percent, reaching N1,230 on Wednesday, compared to N1,215 on December 30, 2023.