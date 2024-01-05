Army Recruitment: Group Faults Arrest Of Kaduna Youths In Lagos

The Youth Wing of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has expressed condemnation over the arrest of four youths from Kaduna, currently residing in Lagos State, who were seeking enlistment into the Nigerian Army.

The union’s National Coordinator, Isaac John, stated in a Friday statement that the constitution defines Nigerian citizenship, and the Nigerian Military specifies clear requirements and eligibility criteria for enlistment. None of these criteria involve linguistic or tribal considerations, such as the ability to speak Yoruba.

As reported by The PUNCH, the Lagos State Government called for the arrest and trial of six northern candidates participating in the Nigerian Army recruitment process who claimed to be indigenes of the state.

A viral video emerged on Wednesday featuring six candidates in the recruitment process, originally from Kaduna State, falsely claiming Kosofe Local Government Area, Lagos Island Local Government Area, and Oshodi Isolo Local Government Area as their local governments of origin.

The candidates made these false claims to secure the recruitment slots designated for Lagos State indigenes.

The video triggered reactions from Lagos indigenes, with many expressing concerns that genuine Lagosians are unfairly disadvantaged in the recruitment process.

Reacting, SOKAPU said, “It is with great concern that the Southern Kaduna Youths have observed a distressing video featuring four youths originally from Kaduna State, currently residing in Lagos.

“These individuals, earnestly seeking enlistment in the Nigerian Army, faced unwarranted humiliation, denial, and even arrest during the state screening process as of the time of composing this statement.

“The reasons, as portrayed in the video, revolve around their inability to speak the Yoruba language and their non-citizenship status in Lagos, notwithstanding their longstanding domicile in the state.”

John pointed out that the Kaduna State Government includes many Yoruba individuals in its civil service, with some occupying prestigious political appointments.

“In the light of these events, we respectfully urge the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Defence Staff to investigate this matter promptly and urgently.

“We appeal for the immediate release of these young men and their fair participation in the enlistment exercise, aligning with the principles afforded to every Nigerian citizen, as the unity of our nation transcends ethnic considerations.

“Furthermore, we implore the Kaduna State Government to establish a committee to thoroughly examine this matter to prevent any recurrence,” the group added.