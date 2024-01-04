US Imam Shot Outside New Jersey Mosque Dies

An imam, Hassan Sharif, who was shot outside a mosque in New Jersey on Wednesday, has succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by the state’s attorney general.

The incident, which occurred near a mosque in Newark just west of New York, does not appear to be motivated by bias or domestic terrorism, according to initial assessments by New Jersey Attorney-General Matt Platkin.

“We do not yet know the motivation for this crime (but) the evidence collected thus far does not indicate that this was an act motivated by bias or an act of domestic terrorism,” said Platkin.

He added that “in light of global events, and with a rise in bias that many communities are experiencing across our state — particularly the Muslim community — there are many in New Jersey right now who are feeling a heightened sense of fear.”

The state is home to 300,000 Muslim Americans, according to the New Jersey Attorney-General. There has been a rise in Islamophobic and anti-Semitic attacks across the United States since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Essex County prosecutor, Ted Stephens, confirmed Sharif was shot more than once and that “it does not appear the imam was the victim of a bias crime or that this is related to terrorism.”

“We are dedicated to bringing justice for the imam’s family,” said Stephens, who called it a “dastardly crime.”

The United States Transportation Security Administration has verified that Hassan Sharif has been employed as a security screener at Newark Airport since 2016.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and send our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” said a TSA spokeswoman, Lisa Farbstein.

Photographs released by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations depicted police vehicles stationed outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark, a two-story yellow and green complex.

In a statement, CAIR described Sharif as “a beacon of leadership and excellence.”

“As always, and irrespective of this specific incident, we advise all mosques to keep their doors open but remain cautious, especially given the recent spike in anti-Muslim bigotry,” the organisation said.