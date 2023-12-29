AFCON: NFF Denies Claims Of New Super Eagles Jersey Launch

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied speculations alleging that it has launched a new jersey design for the Men’s National Team ahead of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, which begins in Cote’ D’Ivoire in January 2024.

Naija News reports that on Thursday, pictures of the vintage jersey design went viral on the internet, and a number of news outlets announced that Nike, the company responsible for making Nigeria’s sporting Jersey, unveiled it.

“Rumours about a new jersey launch between NIKE and the senior Men’s National team circulating on social media has been brought to our notice. We want to inform the general public that this claim is not true. At the moment, we have no jersey being launched for the Super Eagles for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to hold in Cote’D’Ivoire next month,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Italian Football Federation (FGIC) has introduced a clause that will ban clubs from playing in Italian Serie A from the 2024-2025 season if they are affiliated with the European Super League.

Recall that the European Super League has been one of the most controversial developments in European football post-covid-19 pandemic.

When it was introduced in April 2021, twelve top European clubs showed interest in it including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Juventus that were seen as pioneering members of the league.

Within 72 hours after the introduction of the league, the arrangement collapsed due to fans’ protests, and threats from FIFA, UEFA, and domestic football federations.

Juventus were the last to exit the plan while the sponsors of the European Super League, A22 Sports continued to fight for the legalization of the league via a top court in Europe, alongside Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.