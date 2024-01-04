NiDCOM Mourns Nigerian Student Killed In Canada

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a 19-year-old Nigerian student, Afolabi Stephen, in Manitoba, Canada.

As reported by Naija News, Stephen was allegedly killed by police officers in Manitoba on December 31, 2023.

Details surrounding Stephen’s death remain unclear. The Winnipeg Police Department, in a statement on Winnipeg.ca, explained that officers had responded to reports of a young male behaving “erratically”.

Efforts to pacify him were unsuccessful, leading to the firing of a weapon by the police, which resulted in his death.

In her condolence message, conveyed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Director of Media and Public Relations and Protocols, Dabiri-Erewa assured that the case would see justice.

“Justice would be served,” she promised, reflecting the determination to pursue accountability in this unfortunate event.

She said “We are in touch with the Nigerian mission in Ottawa who have the assurances of the Canadian authorities that investigations into the unfortunate incident have begun and will be thorough.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Afolabi and pray unto God to allow his gentle and innocent soul to rest in perfect peace.”