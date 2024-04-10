List of Requirements Nigerians Must Meet Before Becoming Canadian Citizens

Advertisement

Nigerians and other immigrants residing in Canada desire to become citizens of the country.

To attain citizenship in Canada one must first apply for the North American country’s citizenship.

According to Vanguard, below are the requirements for Nigerians and other foreigners to become a Canadian citizens.

1. The first step to becoming a permanent resident is to live in any part of the country. You can only apply for citizenship if you live in Canada.

2. You must have lived in Canada for at least three years.

Nigerians who want to become citizens in Canada must have also lived in the North American country for at least three out of the last five years (1,095 days in total).

3. Another eligibility requirement for Nigerians to become citizens in Canada is to have good knowledge about the country.

This knowledge includes Canada’s history, languages, and culture, which enable Nigerians to pass a test.

4. All your taxes must be filed. Nigerians who want to apply for citizenship in Canada must have filed all their taxes.

This is because Canada take their tax payments seriously.

5. You must be fluent in English or French. English and French are co-official languages of Canada and Nigerians who want to be citizens must prove their language skills in either of the two.

It is important to note that Nigerians who are prohibited under the Citizenship Act cannot become Canadian citizens regardless of all the requirements stated above.