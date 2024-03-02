Former Canadian Prime Minister, Brian Mulroney Dies At 84

The ex-Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, who served from 1984 to 1993, has passed away at 84.

The 18th prime minister of Canada and conservative leader, Mulroney, peacefully passed away with his family present, as revealed by his daughter’s online post.

According to BBC, Mulroney guided Canada through the final stages of the Cold War and negotiated a free trade deal with the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed being “devastated” by his passing.

Trudeau posted on X, saying, “He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home.

“I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years — he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate.”

Trudeau also asked the public to “also acknowledge – and celebrate – Mulroney’s role in building the modern, dynamic, and prosperous country we all know today”.

Brian Mulroney, hailing from a blue-collar paper mill town in northeastern Quebec, began his career as a lawyer and business executive.

He rose to lead the Progressive Conservative Party and served as Prime Minister of Canada.

Mulroney’s involvement in investigating the James Bay hydroelectric project led to a report revealing organized crime infiltration in labour unions.

Winning a parliamentary seat in Nova Scotia in 1983, he became the conservative leader and assumed office as Prime Minister in 1984, succeeding Pierre Trudeau.

Mulroney easily secured re-election in 1988 and was praised by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation for his eloquence and fearlessness in addressing controversial issues during his time as Prime Minister.