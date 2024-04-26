Canada Announces Intention To Impose Tougher Sanctions On Employers Hiring Nigerians, Others For Temporary Jobs

The Canadian government has announced it’s intention to discontinue some time-limited measures under the Temporary Foreign Workers (TFW) Programme Workforce Solutions Road Map.

The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, announced the country’s intention to impose stricter requirements on employers hiring Nigerians and other foreign nationals for temporary jobs.

Boissonnault stated that from May 1, 2024, the Labour Impact Assessment (LMIA) validity period will be reduced to six months, reducing the timeframe for foreigners to apply for work permits.

Also, the country has cut the cap for low-wage temporary foreign workers in some sectors from 30% to 20%.

According to reports, employers must exhaust all options, such as employing asylum seekers with valid work permits, before seeking an LMIA.

The minister said the workers are essential in addressing short-term labour shortages and skill gaps, contributing to the country’s competitiveness, and providing practical experience for foreigners.

Canada said that employers must reassess the wages of temporary foreign workers to align with the prevailing wage rates for their specific occupation and work region.

The country said it would continue to prioritise job opportunities for Canadians while protecting the rights of temporary foreign workers.

The measures seek to reduce Canada’s reliance on temporary foreign workers and ease job vacancy fulfilment by supporting Canadian workers.