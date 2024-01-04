Muslims Have Right To Appointments – Says Plateau Gov, Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has said that the appointments given to Muslims in the state are not mere gifts, but rather their rightful entitlements as indigenes of the state.

Naija News understands that the governor gave this remark during a condolence visit to his office by a delegation from Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), led by the Emir of Wase, Alh. Muhammadu Sambo Haruna, over the recent killings in the villages of Bokkos and Barikin Ladi LGAs of the state.

Speaking at the Courtesy Call Room in the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, Governor Mutfwang said: “The appointment we have given to Muslims is not a gift but a right because you deserve it that is why we are giving you. We will continue to make sure that we carry everybody along.

“I didn’t make you Muslims and you didn’t make me a Christian. It is God that made all of us. I therefore believe that everybody is answerable to the God that created him. In any way, you have shown me your love.

“I want to thank God for a day like this. The fact that you are here for me, is something to thank God for. Since I became governor, from the depth of my heart, I thank the Muslim Ummah on the Plateau.

“You have demonstrated to the world that we can live together as Plateau people. You have demonstrated to the world that all you care about is a leader who is fair and just. That is what we promise to all Plateau people. That we will be fair to all, irrespective of your faith or tribe.

“The problem we have in the state is not the ordinary people. The problem is with us. Anybody who can kill somebody doesn’t have religion. I will not because a Christian commits a crime, then I will condemn Christians, or if a Muslim commits a crime, then I condemn the Muslims. Those who commit such criminality are not religious people.”