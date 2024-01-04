LASTMA Officials Arrest Notorious ‘One Chance’ Robbers

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Thursday apprehended three notorious ‘one chance’ armed robbers terrorizing the Abule Egba area of Lagos state.

Announcing the development in a statement on Wednesday, LASTMA director of public affairs and enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, detailed that the suspects were arrested with their operational vehicle at the U-turn area of Abule-Egba.

Naija News reports that the authority further detailed that one of the suspects escaped before the arrival of the police officials.

The statement read, “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today arrested three notorious ‘one chance’ armed robbers by Jubilee Bridge around Abule-Egba area of Lagos.

“The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA Mr. Adebayo Taofiq confirmed that they were arrested by LASTMA personnel along side with their operational vehicle a painted ‘T4’ commercial bus (APP 406 YE) at the U-turn area of Abule-Egba. Immediately they were arrested, one of them escaped with a P.O.S machine before the arrival of the Police men. Preliminary investigations revealed that they were notorious ‘one-chance’ armed robbers terrorising the entire Abule-Egba and its environs.

“Investigation further revealed that they were being chased by members of the public after they noticed that a man was pushed down from their vehicle after robbing him of his valuables. The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bakare Oki Olalekan however appealed to the public particularly commuters to be very vigilant and stop boarding commercial buses by the road side popularly called ‘So-le’.”