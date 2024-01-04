Inmates Fed With N750 Daily, Not N200 – NCoS Spokesman

The Nigerian Correctional Service has revealed that every prisoner in all of the country’s detention centres receives N750 a day in food, not N200 as has been “mischievously” reported in some parts of the media.

According to a statement released on Thursday in Abuja by the Service Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar, the claims were deceptive, inaccurate, and malicious in all respects.

Naija News reports that he further disclosed that the service is working to obtain clearance for an upward revision of the feeding allowance to reflect the current economic realities.

The statement read, “For the avoidance of doubt, the public may wish to note that feeding allowance for inmates in Nigeria is in the public domain, and vendors are paid the approved amount upon completion of supply.

“Contract for ration supply is usually made public, and the conditions clearly stated for interested vendors to apply in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007.

“Furthermore, every custodial centre has a ration committee that exercises supervisory role over quality assurance of supply, preparation, and distribution to inmates to ensure that they are fed within the approved budget.

“The authorities have, over the years, demonstrated commitment towards improving inmates’ welfare in terms of feeding as well as empowerment through effective reformation and rehabilitation programmes.

“It is unfair and unpatriotic for anyone to fabricate stories just to denigrate the service. The public is advised to discountenance the false report.

“Be assured of the irrevocable commitment of the Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, to work for the general good of persons in custody even as genuine support of well-meaning Nigerians would continue to be appreciated.”