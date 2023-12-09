Correctional Service Promotes 5,004 Personnel

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced the promotion of 5,004 senior officers who were part of the 2023 promotion exercise by the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire, and Immigration Services Board.

NCoS Spokesperson, Abubakar Umar, confirmed the promotions in a statement issued on Saturday.

Umar said, “Seven Controllers of Corrections were elevated to the rank of Assistant Controller General of Corrections while 35 Deputy Controllers of Corrections were promoted to Controller of Corrections.

“Others promoted to new ranks include 68 Deputy Controllers of Corrections, 129 Assistant Controllers of Corrections, 426 Chief Superintendents of Corrections, 650 Superintendents of Corrections, 1,048 Deputy Superintendents of Corrections and 2,641 Assistant Superintendents of Corrections among whom are those qualified for upgrading and omitted from advancement.”

The Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, admonished the newly promoted officers to brace up for the tasks ahead, urging those who missed the promotion to remain steadfast as more opportunities abound in the future.