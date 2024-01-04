Gov Oyebanji Swears-in New Ekiti Council Chairmen

The 38 newly elected local government chairmen in Ekiti State were sworn into office on Thursday by Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Naija News reports.

Speaking during the swearing-in event, Governor Oyebanji emphasized the importance of prioritizing the security of lives and property, as well as revenue generation, in their respective council areas.

Oyebanji also instructed the council chairmen to build upon the solid foundation established by their predecessors, warning that his administration would not tolerate any security lapses at the local government level.

It could be recalled that the local government election took place on December 2, 2023, resulting in the election of these new council chairmen.

During the address to the new council bosses, Governor Oyebanji, represented by Deputy Governor Chief Monisade Afuye, commended the previous chairmen and those who were reelected for their political and administrative expertise in overcoming various challenges as pioneers.

The governor emphasized his strong stance against corruption and embezzlement of council funds, urging the officials to carry out their responsibilities with complete integrity, fairness, and compassion.

He also emphasized the importance of working diligently to achieve the shared prosperity goals of his administration.

Oyebanji disclosed his decision to initiate the process of conducting local government elections, highlighting his commitment to ensuring that the councils operate in a democratic manner.