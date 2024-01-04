Caritas Nigeria Seeks Justice For Victims Of Plateau Attacks

The Church and Society Department of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), also known as Caritas Nigeria, has pleaded with the international community to support addressing Nigeria’s prevailing insecurity challenges.

Specifically, the organization is seeking assistance to ensure swift justice for the victims affected by the Christmas Eve attacks in various regions of Plateau State in December 2023.

Caritas Nigeria emphasized the urgency of international cooperation in tackling these issues and providing relief for those impacted by the acts of violence.

The appeal for international assistance to address Nigeria’s security challenges and ensure justice for victims of the December 2023 Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau State was made by the Director of the Church and Society Department CSN, Revd. Fr. Uchechukwu Obodoechina.

In a statement he signed, Fr. Obodoechina expressed deep sorrow over the tragic killings of more than 150 innocent individuals in various villages, including Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat, and Butura Kampani, located in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos local government areas. The incidents occurred on Christmas Eve 2023.

“This act clearly shows how predatory, vulnerable and precarious our lives are in Nigeria. The Christmas Eve killings have had a devastating impact on the affected communities in Plateau State,” Obodoechina said.

Expressing sorrow, he noted the separation of numerous families and the displacement of many individuals who now find themselves without homes or means of sustenance.

The head of Caritas Nigeria highlighted that the event has also prompted worries regarding the security landscape in Nigeria and questioned the government’s ability to safeguard its citizens.

In a plea, he called upon all Nigerians to unite with a shared sense of harmony, tranquillity and affection to surmount this sombre episode in the nation’s chronicles.

He encouraged collaboration among Nigerians to foster tolerance, comprehension, and reciprocal respect within the diverse ethnic and religious communities.