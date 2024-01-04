Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 4th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 3rd January, below.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1220 and sell at N1230 on Wednesday 3rd January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1220 Selling Rate N1230

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 913 Selling Rate 914

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, a total of $655.4 million in capital importation was raked in by five states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Naija News understands that foreign investors directed their investments solely towards Lagos, FCT, Abia, Ogun, Akwa-Ibom, and Ekiti during July, August, and September.

While the remaining states did not record any capital importation during this period, Lagos received $308.83 million, FCT received $194.66 million, Abia received $150.09 million, and Ogun received $1.00 million. Akwa Ibom received $65,000, while Ekiti received $12,750.

In a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Abia’s capital importation of $150.09 million in Q3 2023 was the highest since 2020, when it attracted $56.07 million.

It is worth noting that capital importation refers to bringing in capital from abroad to support investment, trade, and manufacturing activities within a country.