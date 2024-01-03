Emulate Goodluck Jonathan, Stop Creating Unnecessary Crisis – IPAC Knocks ADP Chairman

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called on the former National Chairman of the council, Yusuf Sani, to follow in the footsteps of former president, Goodluck Jonathan, and desist from creating trouble in the organisation.

Naija News understands that IPAC held its election on December 18, and a new chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, emerged.

Sani, who is also the National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), had accepted defeat and congratulated Dantalle before the press.

In the election, Sani scored 8 votes to lose to Dantalle, who polled 10 votes.

However, to the shock of many, Sani approached a court on December 28, 2023, seeking a court order to stop the inauguration of the newly elected IPAC National Executives.

Reacting to the development, IPAC, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Chinyere Ogekalu, urged the ADP chairman not to cause a crisis in the party.

The statement reads, “The question is: why the haste in running to court after not only congratulating the winner but also filing a petition challenging the outcome of the election on December 22, 2023, at the IPAC Election Appeal Committee set up by his tyrannical administration?” The organisation queries.

“The court, having been deceived by Yabagi Sani, may not have been aware that at the time the order was granted on December 29, 2023, the tenure of Yabagi Sani already expired

“Engr. Yabagi Sani should emulate this noble example by Goodluck Jonathan] because creating unnecessary crises in IPAC is not worth his ambition.

Story continues below advertisement

“And if he refuses to desist from his shenanigans, posterity will so harshly judge him and his enablers who are determined to unsettle the Council because they are bad losers.”