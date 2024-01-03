Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 3rd January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 2nd January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1215 and sell at N1220 on Tuesday 2nd January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1215 Selling Rate N1220

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 898 Selling Rate 899

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigerian billionaire and founder of BUA Cement, Abdulsamad Rabiu, has suffered a significant blow in 2023, with his net worth dropping by $2.5 billion in 2023.

Despite remaining the second richest man in Nigeria and ranked fourth on Forbes’ list of African billionaires, Rabiu’s net worth dropped to $5.7 billion from $8.3 billion at the start of the year on the Forbes Billionaires rankings.

Naija News understands that the free float policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria is reportedly the primary reason for the decline of his wealth.

It was gathered that in 2023, three months after the naira devaluation strategy went into effect, Rabiu lost one-third of his wealth.