What My Grandson Told Tinubu During The Festive Season – Osoba

Former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, has disclosed that his grandson engaged President Bola Tinubu in a discussion during the yuletide celebration.

Naija News reports that Osoba, during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, said his grandson, during the discussion with Tinubu, bared his mind about the economic hardship in the country.

Osoba also disclosed that he gave President Tinubu counter-information during the discussion, which he promised to act on for the country’s benefit.

While acknowledging that things are tough in the country, the former governor said Tinubu’s administration is struggling hard to contain the hardship and reduce the pain of Nigerians.

He said, “As to the pain, I have direct access to him, and in the last 10 days, I have had two audiences with him, and we’ve had very deep and serious discussions. As part of my own role as an elder statesman, I was there to give him counter information and I did just that. And I can assure you, he is a listening person.

“I had a quality time with him on Christmas Day and even my grandson engaged him in discussion on Christmas Day. The young boy was very honest with him and told him some of the things that are going on in the country.

“So, I can assure you, he’s very much on top of things.

Story continues below advertisement

“I do agree that things are very tough for everybody irrespective of one’s status in the society. There’s nobody in this country who is not feeling the pain and the current hardship, that I would admit and that I will not pretend not to know. But the government at the same time is struggling very hard to contain the hardship and reduce the pain.”