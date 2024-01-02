We Visited Akeredolu’s Residence Because He Stood Against Buhari’s Dictatorial Power – Adebanjo

The leader of Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has praised late Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for standing against the domination of former President Muhammadu Buhari while he was alive.

He asserted that Akeredolu’s memory would linger for refusing to cower before Buhari’s dictatorial power.

The elder statesman said this while paying a condolence visit to the residence of the former governor at Jericho Quarters, Ibadan.

Adebanjo explained that he paid the visit to the residence of Arakunrin Akeredolu not because he was a former Governor of Ondo, but because he stood firm against the invasion of Fulani herders when they attempted to take over the West.

According to him, “Afenifere came here not because he was a former governor of Ondo State. But because of what he stood for and the kind of progressive politics he was involved in.

“He was a great patriot and nationalist who believed in what he said. He’s a very courageous and consistent man particularly when there was the invasion of Fulani herders in the West.

“He stood firm and called a spade a spade. He said Fulani should get out of the forest where they were hiding to perpetrate evil despite the domination and dictatorial power of Buhari. That’s my man.

“That’s what made me lead a delegation here. I could have sent anybody but I said no, not for Rotimi, a fantastic and a great son of Oduduwa, the czar of the Nigerian progressive governors.”