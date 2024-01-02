President’s New Year Speech: ‘Don’t Expect PDP To See Anything Positive About Tinubu’s Govt’ – Osoba

Former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, has averred that the Peoples Democratic Party’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu‘s New Year Day speech was expected.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, in his New Year address to Nigerians on Monday, acknowledged that Nigerians are frustrated because of the removal of fuel subsidy and the Naira devaluation.

But the PDP, in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described Tinubu’s New Year speech as a harvest of deceit, false claims and empty promises.

The PDP also said Tinubu’s address was uninspiring and failed to tackle critical national issues, adding that the President neglected issues like insecurity, economic hardship, high inflation, and unemployment.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Tuesday, Osoba said the main opposition party was nursing its “deep wound” from the loss of the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, Nigerians should not expect the PDP to see anything positive about Tinubu’s administration, stressing that they are playing the role expected of the opposition.

He said, “You don’t expect the PDP to see anything positive about this administration. They went to all lengths to ensure their dream of leading the country, and they lost at all levels. I think they are still nursing the deep wound and therefore they will use all kinds of languages to describe the situation in the country. They are playing the role expected of the opposition.”