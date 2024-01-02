Plateau Attack Carried Out To Make Tinubu’s Government Look Stupid – Defence Chief

The Defence Headquarters has characterised the deadly Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau State, which resulted in nearly 200 deaths, as a calculated attempt to embarrass and undermine the Federal Government.

The incident occurred during the seventh month of President Bola Tinubu’s tenure.

In an interview with Channels TV, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, labelled the attacks in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi as “unfortunate” and without justification.

He suggested the attacks were intended to “embarrass everybody and make the government look stupid.”

Musa said, “The shocking incident that occurred in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, was quite unfortunate. There was no reason for the attack.

“I think the purpose is to embarrass everybody and to make the government look stupid.”

General Musa disclosed that the Nigerian military is making arrests related to the Plateau Christmas Eve killings and also addressed the military’s delayed response to the distress calls from the attacked villages.

Naija News had earlier reported that over 195 deaths were recorded in the attack.

President Tinubu condemned the violence and ordered relief for survivors, while Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the state to offer condolences.

In his New Year message, President Tinubu, however, did not mention the Plateau attack, asserting improved security since his May inauguration.

However, Amnesty International criticised Tinubu for failing to protect communities in Plateau State and across Nigeria.