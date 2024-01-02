Panic As Two Children Go Missing In Lagos

Two young children, Amirat Adeniji and Kadijat, have been reported missing in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State, causing panic in the state on New Year’s Day eve.

While the whereabouts of the kids are still unknown, the family suspects that they may have been kidnapped, Naija News learnt.

Speaking with journalists on Monday, Amirat’s father, Rasheed Adeniji, said the children disappeared on New Year’s Eve from their home on Mobil Road, Ajegunle-Apapa, Lagos.

According to him, the last person to see them was an unidentified resident who learned that they were going to buy biscuits but they never returned.

“My wife said she did not know who gave them money to buy biscuits. I don’t understand. We haven’t seen them since then. One of them is the child of my neighbour. She’s just going to two years old.

“I’m appealing to Nigerians who may know the children’s whereabouts to please come to our aid. They were (probably) kidnapped,” Adeniji told The PUNCH.

He added, “We have not seen them. We have been to several police stations.”

Reacting, Adeniji’s brother, Lukman, said he heard another boy went missing in the area on Monday after the two children were missing.

“They both held themselves that they were going to buy biscuits and the person that saw them questioned them. So, the person said he went on his own business after they said they were going to buy biscuits. Since then, we haven’t seen them. They’re girls of four years and two years. The incident happened around 1pm.

“As a matter of fact, today (Monday), I learnt they were even looking for another boy in that area. Making like three now,” Lukman told journalists.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer at Amukoko in the area where the incident was reported, Bawa Malik, reportedly said he would work with other stations on the matter.

“We learnt it happened at Ajegunle but we have not got anything yet,” Malik was quoted saying on Monday.