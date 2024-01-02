May God Free Nigeria From These Horrors – Pope Francis Reacts To Plateau Massacre

Pope Francis has reacted to the Plateau State massacre.

Naija News reports that the mass murder in some communities in Plateau State by gunmen has continued to attract local and international attention with the latest being from Pope Francis.

The assailants carried out simultaneous attacks on communities in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the State on Christmas eve.

The attacks have so far claimed over 200 lives with hundreds of houses and farmlands burnt.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Pope Francis took to his X account on Sunday and called for prayers.

He prayed that God would free Nigeria from horrors.

He wrote, “Let us pray together for the victims of the severe violence in Nigeria’s Plateau State. May God free Nigeria from these horrors.”

The octogenarian also prayed for “people who suffer because of war: the martyred Ukrainian people, the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, the Sudanese people, the martyred Rohingya, and many others. May those with a stake in these conflicts listen to the voice of their conscience”.

The government and the military have condemned the attack and made a few promises after well-publicised trips to the state.