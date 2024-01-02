Lagos Ranked 8th City With Best Healthcare In Africa

A new report has ranked Lagos as the 8th African city with the best healthcare system across the continent.

The study which was carried out by a research firm focusing on data that centers around quality of life, Numbeo, ranked South African cities Cape Town and Pretoria first and second, with Kenya’s Nairobi emerging third.

While Numbeo placed Johannesburg as the fourth city in Africa with the best healthcare, Durban was fifth, Algiers was sixth, and Tunis was seventh.

Naija News reports that the report detailed that these cities are beginning to see the expansion of modern, high-tech hospitals, ensuring that the residents have access to the best medical treatment available.

The Numbeo Health Index report further disclosed that African cities are doing well in the area of quality of life, cost of living, and many other socioeconomic factors that are common to cities and countries around the world.

The Health Care Index is an estimate that evaluates the overall quality of the healthcare system by accounting for factors such as medical professionals, personnel, equipment, and costs. It provides an assessment of the healthcare infrastructure, services, and resources available in a certain area.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, ordered and supervised the arrest of some Okada riders plying one-way along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Naija News reports the Governor was on his way to an event when his convoy ran into the lawless okada riders who were driving against traffic and he ordered his security details to arrest them.

While several of them left their motorcycles and passengers upon sighting the convoy of Governor Sanwo-Olu, one of the offenders – a lance corporal in the Army, was arrested with his bike.