Kano Gov Swears In 21 Perm Secs, 14 Advisers

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf swore in 21 new permanent secretaries and 14 Special Advisers on Tuesday, stating the selections were made equitably and without any political overtones.

While speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Yusuf stated that the new appointments were made after careful consideration.

Naija News reports that the Governor further urged the new appointees to commit their lives to serving the state and mankind because his administration will not tolerate ineptitude or misuse of office.

He said that his administration has begun a new chapter in which there will be an increased focus on turning Kano into a state of progress and hope.

Governor Yusuf said, “We selected the best in competence, experience, dedication to duty, and proven fear of God. That is why we are expecting you to perform to the optimal high point for a better Kano.

“You should consider your appointment a valued one that is desirable in the new dispensation of the NNPP, and as such, you should maintain decorum and professionalism in your duties.”

“Although I know that, as humans, you are bound to make mistakes, you have to be extra careful with the oath you have taken.

Story continues below advertisement

“Politics should not be a yardstick for carrying out your duties. You should be free and do away with hypocrisy and gossiping; if you accurately discharge your duties, the sky will be your limit in life.”