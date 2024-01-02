FULL LIST: Blacklisted Foreign Universities In Nigeria

On Tuesday, the Federal Ministry of Education, declared that the Republic of Benin and Togo’s degree credentials would no longer be evaluated or accredited in Nigeria.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Ministry made its decision in response to an undercover investigation by a Nigerian publication that revealed the operations of a degree mill in Cotonou, the capital of the Benin Republic.

The ministry also warned Nigerians against enrolling in such institutions as their credentials will not be recognized.

Below is a list of institutions that have been blacklisted following the latest directive by the Nigerian government.

1. University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria.

2. Volta University College, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria.

3. The International University, Missouri, USA, Kano and Lagos Study Centres, or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

4. Collumbus University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

5. Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

6. Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

7. London External Studies UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

8. Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria.

9. West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria.

10. EC-Council University, USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre.

11. Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

12. Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria.

13. Irish University Business School London, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

14. University of Education, Winneba Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

15. Cape Coast University, Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

16. African University Cooperative Development, Cotonou, Benin Republic, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

17. Pacific Western University, Denver, Colorado, Owerri Study Centre.

18. Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos.