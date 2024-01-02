Dollar to Naira Exchange Rates
Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 2nd January 2024
What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?
See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 1st January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.
How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?
Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):
The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1210 and sell at N1215 on Monday 1st January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).
Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.
Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today
|Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)
|Black Market Exchange Rate Today
|Buying Rate
|N1210
|Selling Rate
|N1215
Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today
|Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)
|CBN Rate Today
|Buying Rate
|898
|Selling Rate
|899
Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.
Full List Of 27 States That Recorded Zero Foreign Investments In Nine Months
A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that a total of 27 states in Nigeria failed to attract any foreign investments for the first nine months of 2023.
Naija News understands that the statistics represent a slight decrease from the 28 states that recorded zero foreign investments in the first half of the year.
Below is a list of the 27 states that attracted no foreign investments in the first nine months of 2023:
1. Bauchi
2. Bayelsa
3. Benue
4. Borno
5. Cross River
6. Delta
7. Ebonyi
8. Edo
9. Enugu
10. Gombe
11. Imo
12. Jigawa
13. Kaduna
14. Kano
15. Katsina
16. Kebbi
17. Kogi
18. Kwara
19. Nasarawa
20. Osun
21. Oyo
22. Plateau
23. Rivers
24. Sokoto
25. Taraba
26. Yobe
27. Zamfara