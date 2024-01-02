Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 2nd January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 1st January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1210 and sell at N1215 on Monday 1st January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1210 Selling Rate N1215

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 898 Selling Rate 899

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that a total of 27 states in Nigeria failed to attract any foreign investments for the first nine months of 2023.

Naija News understands that the statistics represent a slight decrease from the 28 states that recorded zero foreign investments in the first half of the year.

Below is a list of the 27 states that attracted no foreign investments in the first nine months of 2023:

1. Bauchi

2. Bayelsa

3. Benue

4. Borno

5. Cross River

6. Delta

7. Ebonyi

8. Edo

9. Enugu

10. Gombe

11. Imo

12. Jigawa

13. Kaduna

14. Kano

15. Katsina

16. Kebbi

17. Kogi

18. Kwara

19. Nasarawa

20. Osun

21. Oyo

22. Plateau

23. Rivers

24. Sokoto

25. Taraba

26. Yobe

27. Zamfara