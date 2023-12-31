Lord’s Chosen Revival Movement GO Releases 2024 Prophecy

The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has released his prophecy for the year 2024.

The popular ‘Man of God’ said that 2024 would signify an end to the troubles associated with the outgoing year.

Naija News reports that Muoka delivered the New Year prophecy in a statement signed by the church’s Media Chief, Pastor Louis Chidi, in Lagos.

The cleric also stated that 2024 would be a period of “changing the filthy garment.”

Muoka stated that 2023, with its election upheavals, was a time characterized by uncertainties that enveloped Nigeria with latent predicaments.

“The ushering in of 2024 signifies an end to the troubles associated with this outgoing year,” he added.

According to him, Nigerians should rejoice as the days of cross-bearing were over, and the new year would usher in divine dominion, victory, and blessings on all fronts.