Apostle Selman Releases Powerful Prophetic Words For 2024

The Senior Pastor of Koinonia Global, Apostle Joshua Selman, has released powerful prophetic words for the year 2024.

Naija News reports that the clergyman released the words in a post on his Ministry’s Twitter handle on Sunday evening.

PROPHETIC WORD FOR 2024:

“Precious Saints,

“The Lord has declared that 2024 is for us in Koinonia Global “THE YEAR OF EXCEEDING GREAT REWARDS!” According to His Word thus written;

”After these things the word of the Lord came to Abram in a vision, saying, “Do not be afraid, Abram, I am your shield; Your reward [for obedience] shall be very great.”“

Genesis 15:1 AMP

”The LORD recompense thy work, and a full reward be given thee of the LORD God of Israel, under whose wings thou art come to trust.“

Ruth 2:12 KJV

”You have said, ‘It is useless to serve God. What profit is it if we keep His ordinances, and walk around like mourners before the Lord of hosts? So now we call the arrogant happy and blessed. Evildoers are exalted and prosper; and when they test God, they escape [unpunished].’ ” Then those who feared the Lord [with awe-filled reverence] spoke to one another; and the Lord paid attention and heard it, and a book of remembrance was written before Him of those who fear the Lord [with an attitude of reverence and respect] and who esteem His name. “They will be Mine,” says the Lord of hosts, “on that day when I publicly recognize them and openly declare them to be My own possession [that is, My very special treasure]. And I will have compassion on them and spare them as a man spares his own son who serves him.” Then you will again distinguish between the righteous and the wicked, between the one who serves God and the one who does not serve Him.“

Malachi 3:14-18 AMP

”His Lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.“

Matthew 25:21 KJV

”Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.“

1 Corinthians 15:58 KJV

“We encourage you to receive this Word with heightened faith in your heart and pray with these Scriptures.

“May the God of all grace bring His Word to pass in your life.

“Shalom.”