‘2024 Is Different’ – Apostle Suleman Releases New Year Prophecies

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has released his prophecy for the new year 2024.

According to the clergyman, 2024 will be a different year, even if prophecies in the past years have not come to pass in the lives of some people.

Suleman, in the 2024 prophecies released via his account on the X platform on Monday, said 2024 will be an outstanding year. He prophesied that the anointing that makes the year easy should come upon his listeners.

He, however, cautioned that people should not listen to negative pronouncements about the year.

He wrote: “For many years you have heard prophecies over your life as you entered the new year and you exited without fulfilment.

“The Lord says to tell you,2024 is different.

“It shall be the most outstanding year of your life.

“Don’t listen to negativity as touching this year.

“The anointing that makes this year easy comes upon you right now.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR.”