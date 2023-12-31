Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 31st December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 31st December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1210 and sell at N1220 on Sunday 31st December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Friday that the average cost of some food items skyrocketed in November.

The average cost of one kilogram of brown beans climbed by 6.18% from N790.01 in October 2023, according to the data. From N578.55 in November 2022 to N838.85 in November 2023, the item increased by 44.99% on an annual basis.

Additionally, the average price of a 1 kg onion bulb increased by 60.62% year over year from N425.71 in November 2022 to N683.78 in November 2023, while the average price of a 1 kilogram tomato increased by 66.69% year over year and by 12.24% from N675.91 in October 2023 to N758.65 in November 2023.

Naija News reports that the survey, placed Lagos had the highest average price of rice in the month of November.