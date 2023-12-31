Bayelsa Govt Takes Action As Four-Year-Old Girl Marries 54-Year-Old Man

The Bayelsa State Government has frowned at the child marriage involving a four-year-old girl and 54-year-old man in the Akeddei community, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the State Government, in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Gender Response Initiative Team, Dr. Dise Ogbise-Goddy, and the Director, Child Development at the state Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Social Development, Paniebi Jacob, described the union as illegal and invited the parents of the parties involved.

The government said the illegal marriage was not based on tradition and customs, stressing that it was repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience.

Governor Douye Diri’s government said efforts are also being made to rescue the minor, insisting it would not support child marriage under any guise.

The statement added, “The Bayelsa State government did not hesitate to assent to the passage of the Bayelsa State Child Rights Law.

“We are taking steps to rescue the child from all the key actors in this illegal ceremony that they tagged a ‘mere spiritual’ affair.

“The law is clear on issues of tradition and customs repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience. Working with the Bayelsa State Police Command, we shall ensure incidents like this do not occur in the state again.

“On behalf of the governor of Bayelsa State, we express our gratitude to all the non-governmental organisations, including the International Federation of Women Lawyers and DO Foundation, that have risen to the rescue of this innocent child.

“Bayelsa State is children-friendly and this case will be pursued to a logical conclusion.”

However, several media reports have alleged that the marriage involving the man, simply identified as Elder Akpos, was at the instant of the girl’s parents.