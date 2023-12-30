Troops Kill 6,886 Terrorists In 2023 – Military

In 2023, the military killed 6,886 terrorists and other criminal elements during various operations across the nation.

Naija News reports that the military further detailed that about 4,488 persons who had been abducted were freed nationwide, and 6,970 suspects were taken into custody.

This was revealed in Abuja on Friday at a press briefing by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Buba Edward. The briefing was held to inform the public about the activities of the army in 2023.

He said the year’s military operations resulted in the recovery of 60 million liters of diesel and 100 million liters of stolen crude oil.

He said, “During the period, troops neutralised 6,886 terrorists and other criminal elements. Troops arrested 6,970 suspects, rescued 4,488 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered 3,320 assorted weapons and 39,075 assorted ammunition.

“Additionally, troops recovered 100,316,600 litres of crude oil, 60,339,426 litres of AGO, 3,465,450 litres of DPK, and 3,544,990 litres of PMS.”

Buba indicated that banditry, terrorism, abduction, oil theft, secessionist agitations, and farmers-herders confrontations were the major security threats that the contry recorded in 2023.

He claimed that the danger dynamics were characterized by geopolitical zones, with some extending beyond regional boundaries.

According to Buba, there is a high frequency of kidnapping, armed robbery, communal conflicts, and livestock rustling in all six geographical zones.

Buba detailed that “The predominant threat in the North-Central and North-West regions is armed banditry/terrorism while the Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State West African Province lingering insurgency remained the main threat in the North-East region.

“The major threat in the South-East and South-West was the secessionist agitations of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and the Yoruba Nation respectively.

“The South-South region continued to experience oil theft, cultism, and youth restiveness. However, acts of criminalities such as kidnapping, armed robbery, communal clashes and cattle rustling were common across the six geopolitical zones.”