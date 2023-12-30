It Is Absolute Nonsense To Blame Nigeria’s Development On Colonialism – Ango Abdullahi

A former spokesperson of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Ango Abdullahi, has said that it is nonsensical to blame the stunted development of Nigeria on its history with colonialism and imperialism

The elder statesman said this while speaking during an interview with The Sun.

According to him, many countries have suffered from imperialism for many years, yet they are doing quite well.

Abdullahi insisted that Nigeria failed because the citizenry failed itself.

According to him, “This is absolute nonsense because Indians have suffered from imperialism for so many years. Many countries have suffered from imperialism for many years. Malaysia, even South Africa with apartheid and so forth but they are doing well and Nigeria is doing badly. So I don’t accept the excuse that our failure has to do with our colonial and post-colonial experience .

“This is nonsense and we have to ask the question for an honest answer: why did you fail? We failed because we have failed ourselves and at what point are we going to accept that we have failed this country? And at what point are we prepared to redeem ourselves? The country is so poor and people are suffering in every aspect of their lives from lack of food to lack of shelter to insecurity and so on. Everything that you try to mention is wrong in Nigeria and yet we say we have leaders. Where are they?”